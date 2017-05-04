Glencore raises full-year marketing guidance

LONDON May 4 Glencore on Thursday raised its full-year marketing EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) guidance to between $2.3 billion and $2.6 billion from $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion and said first quarter output experienced some weather-related disruption.

Copper production was 3 percent lower than the same time a year ago, following lower grade quality in some mines as well as flooding in Peru and higher than average rainfall in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Zinc production was up 9 percent, Glencore said, adding there were no plans to restart idled capacity in Australia and Peru. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Sanjeeban Sarkar; editing by Jason Neely)