Glencore raises full-year marketing guidance

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
LONDON May 4 Glencore on Thursday raised its full-year marketing EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) guidance to between $2.3 billion and $2.6 billion from $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion and said first quarter output experienced some weather-related disruption.
Copper production was 3 percent lower than the same time a year ago, following lower grade quality in some mines as well as flooding in Peru and higher than average rainfall in Democratic Republic of Congo.
Zinc production was up 9 percent, Glencore said, adding there were no plans to restart idled capacity in Australia and Peru. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Sanjeeban Sarkar; editing by Jason Neely)
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling