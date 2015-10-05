UPDATE 2-Glencore shares surge on agriculture asset sale hopes

* Shares rise in Hong Kong, London
* Assets sales part of plan to cut debt
* Sell of stake in Agri business seen by early 2016
(Updates share prices, adds background)
MELBOURNE/LONDON, Oct 5 Shares in beleaguered
trader and miner Glencore Plc rose on Monday
on hopes it was on track with its debt-cutting plans with a sale
of a stake in its agricultural assets.
Glencore's share price has lost more than 60 percent this
year, battered by a collapse in global commodity prices over the
past year and market jitters over the miner's ability to service
its heavy debts.
The Swiss-based trader has pledged to cut its net debt to
$20 billion from $30 billion, by selling assets, reducing
capital expenditure, suspending dividend payments and raising
$2.5 billion of new equity capital with a share sale completed
earlier this month.
Reuters reported on Friday that Glencore is in talks with a
Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund and China's state-backed
grain trader COFCO, along with Canadian pension funds, to sell a
stake in the assets.
The company has said it was on track to sell a stake in its
agricultural business by early next year, according to Barclays.
On Monday Hong Kong-listed shares of Glencore
surged as much as 72 percent before closing up 18 percent at
HK$12.6. The shares rose as much as 20 percent in early trade in
London, and were up were up 7 percent at 0911 GMT, at
102 pence.
The stock has recouped all of its losses from the past week,
with several brokers saying a recent sell-off was overdone as
the company had the ability to withstand the crunch on commodity
prices.
In a filing to the Hong Kong and London stock exchanges, the
company noted the share price and volume movements, but said it
was not aware of any reasons behind it.
Doubts had grown last week that Glencore would be able to
pay down debt fast enough to withstand a prolonged slump in
commodities prices. Its shares sank to a record low last week,
down 87 percent from when it listed in 2011.
"While the leverage is clearly of concern it is not anywhere
near an immediate existential threat to the company - it is an
issue that needs to be managed, and that is exactly what the
company is doing," broker Sanford Bernstein said in a note on
Monday.
Bernstein maintained an "outperform" rating on the stock
with a target of 450 pence.
The broker's comments echoed those made by Citi last week
saying the commodity powerhouse does not need to go to bond
markets before at least 2017, and that it has immediate access
to liquidity of more than $12 billion.
"The belief that Glencore is having a 'Lehman moment' seems
unfounded," the broker said, referring to Lehman Brothers, which
collapsed in 2008.
Glencore has said its business remained operationally and
financially robust.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Additional reporting by Melanie
Burton and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Peter Graff)