UPDATE 2-Glencore to sell copper mines in Australia, Chile

* Glencore receives interest from potential buyers
* Asset sales part of plan to cut debt
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Sonali Paul
LONDON/MELBOURNE, Oct 12 Glencore plans
to sell copper mines in Australia and Chile as the mining and
trading company aims to reduce a debt burden accumulated in an
asset buying spree that has shaken confidence in the Swiss-based
firm.
Selling assets is one element of a broad plan to cut about a
third of Glencore's $30 billion net debt and to regain the trust
of investors after its shares tumbled to record lows this year
amid weak global commodity prices.
Glencore said it would sell its wholly-owned Cobar copper
mine in Australia and Lomas Bayas copper mine in Chile after
receiving interest from potential buyers.
"This will allow potential buyers to bid to purchase either
one or both of the mines and may or may not result in a sale,"
Glencore said in a statement on Monday.
A London-based analyst said the Cobar and Lomas Bayas mines
together could fetch less than $300 million as they are very
small.
Cobar produces about 50,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate
per annum, while the Lomas Bayas mine's annual output is about
75,000 tonnes of copper cathode.
"When you've got $50 billion in gross debt, it doesn't move
the needle. But it's just another reminder that everything's
potentially for sale at the right price," the analyst said.
Glencore has also pledged to cut capital expenditure,
suspend dividend payments and raise $2.5 billion of new equity
capital, with the share sale completed last month.
Glencore declined to say who had approached it with
expressions of interest in the copper mines.
A source close to Glencore said if the sale the copper mines
was to go ahead, it would be on top of the $2 billion the
company plans to reap by selling a minority stake in its
agricultural business and also the rights to precious metals
extracted from its copper and zinc mines.
Glencore shares, which have dropped 56 percent this year,
were down around 3 percent at 125 pence as of 0805 GMT.
To shore up commodity markets, the company has cut
production of copper, coal and zinc. Last Friday, zinc on the
London Metal Exchange rose 10 percent after Glencore
said it would slash its output by a third.
Glencore said last month its business remained operationally
and financially robust and it was confident in the medium and
long-term fundamentals of its commodities.
