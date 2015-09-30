Trading in the spotlight as Glencore seeks way out of crisis

(Repeats story from Tuesday)
LONDON, Sept 29 As Glencore's stock went into
free fall in August in the face of heavy debts and shrinking
earnings, its chief Ivan Glasenberg had a defiant message -
traders can beat weak commodity prices during market downturns.
But while analysts and investors were trying to figure out
how trading could save a company in crisis, several traders were
leaving the firm after what industry sources said were trades
that failed to reward the big risks taken and the large amounts
of capital employed.
The departures of Edmund Lau and Tay Meng Yee from
Glencore's fuel oil desk in Singapore in August and this month's
departure of the global head of fuel oil, London-based Yannick
Fedele, came after Glencore bet big in the world's top fuel oil
and ship refuelling market in Singapore.
Industry sources say Glencore, together with a number of
rivals, wrongly bet on a bull market for fuel oil. Sources close
to Glencore say money wasn't actually lost, the products desk
would expand and Fedele's departure was not linked to the events
in Singapore.
But whatever the result, it shows that the bet on trading as
a saviour in a crisis is far from straightforward and will
require all the skill and experience of hundreds of traders to
prove that Glencore's unique model works.
Glasenberg's model was based on expanding the huge merchant
of oil, coal, metals and grains into production by borrowing
over $30 billion to buy coal and copper mines.
The idea was simple - during commodity price booms coal and
copper generate huge returns. During downturns, trading would
pay the bills as it thrives on market volatility.
As mining normally generates around three quarter of
Glencore's earnings, trading was generally ignored by the market
after Glencore's record $10 billion share placement in 2011,
which turned Glasenberg and fellow traders into billionaires.
But as commodities began their slide last year, trading came
under the spotlight.
In March, Glasenberg predicted confidently that oil trading
- the historic core of the company which began as Marc Rich in
the 1970s and was renamed Glencore in the 1990s - could "blow
out the lights in 2015".
In the second quarter, oil trading still performed well but
Glencore blamed "market headwinds in aluminium and nickel" for
lower than expected trading earnings of $1.1 billion, down from
$1.5 billion in the first half of 2014.
However, if a year ago trading represented 40 percent of the
overall adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), this
year trading made almost 80 percent of EBIT in the first half.
BRAVE BET
Reliance on trading is set to rise in the second half when
Glencore expects it to deliver $1.4-$1.5 billion on the back of
improvement in metals and agriculture.
"Trading is often similar to betting. Glencore has done it
well for decades and they have one of the most talented teams.
But to actually guarantee certain performance for trading is a
bit brave," said a top executive at a rival.
Glencore well knows that trading is a risk-taking business.
When in 1993, the founder of Glencore and U.S. fugitive Marc
Rich tried to corner the zinc market, the attempt went wrong,
costing the company $170 million. It led to a revolt against
Rich and a management buyout, which saw the company renamed
Glencore and Glasenberg ultimately taking over.
More recently, Glencore lost up to $300 million in a very
volatile cotton market in 2011. Glencore was not the only
casualty and many rivals were also hurt.
Beyond 2015, Glencore is confident it can earn even more
from trading with its own estimates ranging between $2.7 billion
and $3.7 billion a year as it boosts its presence in key
markets. Glencore trades over three percent of oil globally.
BLACK BOX
Glencore market jitters focus on a straightforward dilemma:
will the company earn enough to service its debt when China is
cutting its use of coal and copper?
Glencore has pledged to cut its net debt to $20 billion from
$30 billion so even if copper and coal prices remain low and its
earnings drop, it can service its debt and keep an investment
grade rating.
But there are also a myriad of unknowns which are atypical
for a FTSE 100 company.
Most analysts say that even though they understand
Glencore's mining division, their models are of no use to
calculate forward earnings of the trading division as Glencore
discloses very little, like private rivals such as Vitol.
What confuses the market further are huge commodities
inventories that Glencore traders are sitting on.
The inventories stood at $18 billion as of June 30, down
from $19.5 billion a year earlier, but whether they are oil or
copper or aluminium is anyone's guess.
Technically, inventories could be added to Glencore's debt -
bringing the total to a huge $50 billion - although the company
argues inventories could be sold and turned into cash at any
moment and therefore should not be counted as debt.
"All inventories are fully hedged. So in case they were to
be sold overnight, the company would mitigate all price risks,"
a source close to the company said.
However, confusion over the way trading operates has
repeatedly caused huge volatility of Glencore's stock even in
the absence of hard news.
The stock tanked 29 percent on Monday after bank Investec
said it saw a scenario under which Glencore would direct all its
earnings toward debt repayment.
Last week, Goldman Sachs said that because Glencore's
trading relied heavily on short-term credit, its financing costs
would soar if it were to lose its rating.
Glencore points that it had available undrawn credit
facilities and cash of as much as $10.5 billion at the end of
June, compared to its $3 billion minimum threshold requirement.
"Even if we were to lose our investment grade rating, the
overall costs for the group would increase by just $5 million a
year," one source close to Glencore said.
