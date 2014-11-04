Glencore copper output up 8 pct, trading in line with plans

LONDON Nov 4 Glencore posted a 8
percent increase in copper output in the first nine months of
the year thanks to strong production from its African operations
and said its trading arm performed in line with its
expectations.
The miner and commodity trader has the biggest exposure to
copper among the diversified miners.
The London-listed company, which makes almost half of its
profit from the red metal, said total copper output from its own
sources rose 1,148,600 tonnes in the first nine months of the
year, following the completion of an expansion project at its
Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"Marketing continues to perform in line with our plans," the
company said about its lucrative trading division.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Clarke)