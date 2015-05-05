UPDATE 2-Glencore disappoints with weak first-quarter metals output

* Coal output up 4 pct, might be reduced later this year
* Koniambo issues slow down its ramp up
* Shares down 1.2 pct, more than wider sector
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, May 5 Miner and commodity trader
Glencore reported weaker than expected first quarter
output at some of its mining assets, with production of its top
earner, copper, down 9 percent due to lower grades at two South
American mines.
Glencore has a bigger exposure to base metals than iron ore
compared with its large rivals. The company has a large
commodity trading division, in addition to its mining and oil
assets.
Bernstein analyst Paul Gait called the production figures
"disappointing", with base metals and coal lagging expectations.
Copper output was 350,700 tonnes in the first quarter, below
most analysts forecasts. The fall was due to lower grades at the
Alumbrera mine in Argentina and the Antamina mine in Peru, and
to a maintenance shutdown at Collahuasi, in Chile.
Coal production rose 4 percent in the first quarter to 35.6
million tonnes, thanks to the commissioning of two new thermal
coal projects in South Africa. But a potential output cut at
Glencore's Optimum coal operation in South Africa is expected to
have an impact later in 2015, the company said.
Glencore reported a 7 percent increase in nickel to 23,800
tonnes, thanks to rising production at Koniambo.
The Koniambo nickel mine in the South Pacific territory of
New Caledonia that Glencore inherited from its takeover of
Xstrata in 2013 has suffered technical problems hampering its
production.
In zinc, first quarter output at 356,200 was 16 percent up
from with the same period last year, due to the expansion at
Lady Loretta and McArthur River operations in Australia, but was
down 8 percent from the previous quarter and at the lower end of
analysts' forecasts.
Shares in Glencore were down 1.2 percent by 0816 GMT,
underperforming a 0.8 fall in the UK-listed mining sector.
(Editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)