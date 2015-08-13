版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 8月 13日 星期四 14:18 BJT

Glencore posts 3 pct fall in H1 copper output, cuts capex

JOHANNESBURG Aug 13 Miner and commodity trader Glencore posted a 3 percent fall in its first-half copper production on Thursday and said it will cut its capital expenditure plans for the year.

The London-listed company, which is due to report half-year results next week, said total copper output using feed from its own sources fell to 730,900 tonnes.

Copper is the largest earner for the Swiss-based company.

The company said its industrial capital expenditure ceiling for 2015 is expected to be $6 billion, down from a range of $6.5-$6.8 billion announced in February.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely)

