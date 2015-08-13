Glencore posts 3 pct fall in H1 copper output, cuts capex

JOHANNESBURG Aug 13 Miner and commodity trader
Glencore posted a 3 percent fall in its first-half
copper production on Thursday and said it will cut its capital
expenditure plans for the year.
The London-listed company, which is due to report half-year
results next week, said total copper output using feed from its
own sources fell to 730,900 tonnes.
Copper is the largest earner for the Swiss-based company.
The company said its industrial capital expenditure ceiling
for 2015 is expected to be $6 billion, down from a range of
$6.5-$6.8 billion announced in February.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely)