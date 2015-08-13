UPDATE 2-Glencore to cut spending, take $790 mln writedown on Chad oil assets

* Expects full-year capex at $6 bln from $6.5-$6.8 bln
* First-half copper output down 3 pct
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 Miner and commodity trader
Glencore on Thursday cut back its spending plans for
this year and said it would take a $790 million charge on oil
assets in Chad after a fall in oil prices.
The London-listed company, due to report half-year results
next week, said its capital expenditure ceiling for 2015 was
expected to be $6 billion, down from a range of $6.5-$6.8
billion announced in February.
Glencore's action on spending follows sharp falls across
commodity prices this year, partly on the back of a slowdown in
China, which is one of the world's biggest consumers of metals
and other raw materials.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index
, for example, is currently at a 12-year low.
Other big mining groups have reined in spending plans and
begun cutting costs. Rio Tinto this month said
it planned $1 billion in cost cuts this year and Anglo American
is to cut thousands of jobs in the next few years and
may sell assets.
Glencore bought Chad-focused oil company Caracal Energy for
about 800 million pounds ($1.25 billion) last year, a deal that
allowed the commodity group to move upstream in the oil sector.
The company said it had made "significant amendments" to the
Chad operation's work programme following a sharp decline in oil
prices, including changes to the fields' capital expenditure and
production profiles. Oil prices are down because of a supply
glut.
The company said it expected to take the $790 million
impairment charge on the value of the operations in its interim
accounts.
"We expect the company to unveil further capex reductions in
2016-17 at the results next Wednesday, underlining the
commitment to its credit rating and dividends," Barclays
analysts said in a note.
In Glencore's 2014 results in March, the company said net
debt fell by $5.3 billion to $30.5 billion.
Glencore said its first-half copper output using feed from
its own sources fell 3 percent to 730,900 tonnes and full-year
output would be between 1.5 million tonnes and 1.55 million
tonnes.
Copper is the largest earner for the company.
Production of coal, another major commodity for Glencore,
fell 4 percent decline to 68.7 million tonnes, mainly due to
reduction in Australian thermal output.
Coal prices have also been weak and as a result Glencore
plans to shut part of its Optimum Coal mine in South Africa. It
has also begun a "business rescue" for the mine as it tries to
renegotiate a supply contract with South African power utility
Eskom. Glencore says Eskom was paying too little for its coal.
"The directors of Optimum are of the view that if the supply
agreement with Eskom can be renegotiated, there is a reasonable
prospect of rescuing Optimum," the company said in a statement.
Glencore shares fell to record lows on Wednesday and are
down around 40 percent since the beginning of the year, under
pressure from the rout in the commodity prices. They were 0.5
percent up by 0927 GMT on Thursday.
