UPDATE 1-Glencore copper output up 8 pct, trading in line with plans

* Zinc output down 6 pct, nickel down 1 percent
* Glencore has higher exposure to copper than peers
* Shares roughly flat on the year
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Nov 4 Glencore's copper
production rose 8 percent in the first nine months of the year
thanks to strong output from Africa while the company's trading
division performed in line with its expectations.
The miner and commodity trader has the biggest exposure to
copper among the diversified miners.
The London-listed company, which makes almost half its
profit from the red metal, said copper output from its sources
rose to 1,148,600 tonnes in the first nine months of the year,
driven by expansion at its Mutanda and Katanga mines in the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had given nine-month
output forecasts ranging from 1.13 to 1.16 million tonnes.
Glencore shares are roughly flat on the year, but have
performed better than most of their peers thanks to a greater
exposure to base metals than to iron ore, which has taken a 40
percent hit this year.
Production of zinc, another key metal for Glencore, fell 6
percent, mainly due to the closures of depleted mines in
Perseverance and Brunswick in Canada last year.
"The production numbers look quite good on a nine-months
basis," said Investec analyst Marc Elliott, who has a 'buy'
recommendation on the stock.
"There is some weakness outside of copper but they had
already flagged the mines closure and they had flagged that the
ramp up in zinc and copper were a bit behind schedule. It
doesn't really change my long-term view on the company."
Nickel production fell 1 percent, as increases at the
Koniambo project in New Caledonia and stronger output from the
Sudbury operations in Canada were offset by the Falcondo, Cosmos
and Sinclair mines being placed into maintenance last year.
"Marketing continues to perform in line with our plans," the
company said about its lucrative trading division.
