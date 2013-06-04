Chinalco, MMG said to pursue Glencore's $5bln Peru copper assets

HONG KONG, June 4 Two companies linked to
Chinese state-backed groups are weighing bids for Glencore
Xstrata PLC's roughly $5 billion worth of copper mines
in Peru, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
A successful bid by either Chinalco Mining Corp
International or Hong Kong-listed MMG Ltd
group would mean the Peruvian assets end up in the hands of a
buyer linked to China - the very country that forced the sale in
the first place.
Glencore agreed to sell the Las Bambas project in Peru's
Cotabambas and Grau Provinces as part of an agreement with
China's anti-monopoly ministry. To secure Beijing's blessing for
Glencore's $35 billion acquisition of Xstrata, Glencore offered
to sell the project and even agreed to allow the ministry to
approve of the buyer.