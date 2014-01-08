Glencore aims to restart Philippine copper smelter from mid Jan

SYDNEY Jan 8 Glencore Xstrata's Pasar copper smelter in the Philippines plans to restart as soon as January 15, after being damaged by Typhoon Haiyan in November, two sources said on Wednesday.

The Pasar plant, majority owned by Glencore, is in Leyte province, southeast of Manila. It has been shut since around Nov. 7.

"Pasar have now told mine suppliers (to expect a) smelter restart Jan 15," a trader in Europe said.

Another industry source confirmed plans to reopen from mid January.

Pasar produced 98,000 tonnes of copper in 2012. Analysts estimate the nine week shut down will lead to a loss of around 15,000-30,000 tonnes of refined copper. Pasar is expected to produce around 155,000 tonnes of refined copper in 2013.

Glencore could not immediately be reached for comment.