Indophil expects mid-July deal with Glencore on $5.9 bln Philippine mine

MANILA, July 1 Indophil Resources said a final
agreement may be signed in the middle of July allowing it to
take control of the long-delayed $5.9 billion Tampakan
copper-gold project in the Philippines from Glencore Plc
.
Indophil, previously listed in Australia until its takeover
this year by the Philippines' Alsons Group, would be able to
start planning its next steps for the project once the agreement
was signed, spokesman Gavan Collery said.
"There are a number of conditions, notifications and actions
that must take place before the anticipated mid-July formal
signing of the agreement," he said in an email.
Commodity trader Glencore announced the sale of its 62.5
percent interest in Tampakan operator Sagittarius Mines Inc last
week without providing details.
Glencore had previously flagged it was reviewing the
Tampakan project along with other greenfield projects elsewhere.
Tampakan, one of the biggest undeveloped copper-gold mines
in Southeast Asia and previously touted as the largest foreign
direct investment in the Philippines, has been stalled by a
provincial ban on open-pit mining in place since 2010.
Leo Jasareno, director of the Mines and Geoscience Bureau
(MGB), said the government welcomed Indophil's interest "to move
the project forward" and said Glencore's exit had nothing to do
with domestic policy issues.
The MGB's support for the project, at the same time as a
local mining ban is in place, highlights conflicting policies
that have hampered development and foreign investment in the
country's untapped mineral resources worth $1.4 trillion based
on recent industry estimates.
There are also pending bills in Congress seeking to hike
mining taxes and royalties that are already among the highest in
the world.
