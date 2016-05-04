Glencore reports lower commodity output after production cuts

BRUSSELS May 4 Commodity miner and trader
Glencore on Wednesday reported a fall in output of
copper, zinc, lead, coal and oil following a decision to cut
production because of low prices.
It said full-year production guidance was unchanged, except
for oil, where reductions in exploratory drilling would mean 0.3
million barrels less output than previously expected.
Copper production was 4 percent lower for the first quarter
versus a year ago, reflecting reductions in Africa, though
partly offset by higher output from South America, the group
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)