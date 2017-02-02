版本:
Glencore sticks with 2017 production targets

LONDON Feb 2 Mining and trading group Glencore's full-year output was in line with target, it said on Thursday, and reiterated its 2017 guidance.

The Swiss-based company reported fourth-quarter copper production reached 364,600 tonnes, down 3 percent from the previous year. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by David Goodman)
