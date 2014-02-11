Glencore's copper, coal output rise offsets decline in zinc, lead

BRIEF-Transocean says qtrly revenues were $785 million vs $974 million in Q4 of 2016
LONDON Feb 11 Glencore Xstrata said on Tuesday its copper production rose 26 percent and coal output was up 4 percent in the year to the end of December 2013, offsetting a weaker performance in zinc and lead.
The firm, which among the diversified miners has the biggest exposure to copper, said its own sourced copper production for the period rose to 1.5 million tonnes, driven by strong growth at its operations in Africa, South America and Australia.
The company produced a total of 750,600 tonnes of copper cathode in 2013, up 21 percent on the year.
Lead and zinc output saw reductions of 9 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.
