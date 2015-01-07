Glencore says its mines weather heavy Australian rains

SYDNEY Jan 7 Resources group Glencore
International said on Wednesday it was seeing little
impact on its operations from heavy rains sweeping through parts
of Australia's Mount Isa region, where it mines and processes
base metals.
Lead smelting was briefly interrupted on Wednesday morning
but was set to resume later that day, with no impact on
production volumes, Glencore said in a statement emailed to
Reuters.
"Operations at Mount Isa Mines are largely unaffected by the
recent rainfall, with no damage to plant or equipment," the
company said.
The Century mine in Queensland, one of the world's biggrest
zinc mines, was also unaffected, according to owner MMG Ltd
.
Mount Isa has received an abnormally high amount of rain at
the start of this year, with up to 125 millimeters (4.9 inches)
recorded near Glencore's George Fisher zinc mine and 98 mm at
the nearby Black Star zinc mine.
Since January 1, 190.2 mm of rain has been recorded for
Mount Isa, with Wednesday the wettest day.
Possible thunderstorms were forecast for the region through
Monday.
Mount Isa is home to the largest source of zinc in
concentrate of all Glencore's zinc mining businesses worldwide.
Glencore is also the second largest producer of copper in
Australia, which is mined from two underground mines in Mount
Isa, behind BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam mine in
South Australia state.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)