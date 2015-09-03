S&P cuts Glencore outlook to negative on weak commodities

SYDNEY, Sept 3 Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut
its outlook for Glencore Plc to 'negative' from
'stable' after slashing its price forecasts for metals and amid
uncertainties about China's economic outlook.
The mining and commodities firm posted a 29 percent slump in
first-half earnings in August and cut its forecast for earnings
from trading, citing tough market conditions.
"Continued weakness and volatility in commodity prices
resulting notably from a more uncertain and challenging outlook
in China may put additional pressure on operations, credit
measures, and free cash flow," S&P said.
It added that credit metrics for Glencore were relatively
weak for the 12 months to June 30 while spot prices for some
commodities were below its price assumptions.
However S&P affirmed Glencore's long-term corporate credit
rating at 'BBB' and its short-term rating at 'A-2', and noted
the company's efforts to strengthen its credit profile by
focusing on debt reduction and cost cutting measures.
Last week, S&P warned BHP Billiton's
investment-grade credit ratings might come under pressure in the
current financial year.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)