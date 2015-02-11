Glencore to divest Lonmin stake, cut expenditure to counter to weak prices

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Feb 11 Miner and commodities trader Glencore plans to divest its stake in platinum producer Lonmin and to cut capital expenditure this year in response to market volatility, it said on Wednesday as it reported increased copper and coal output.
Like its peers, Glencore has been hit by a rout is prices of commodities such as copper, coal and oil.
The company's shares have fallen by more than 9 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Goodman)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH, May 5 Construction chemicals maker Sika will join the blue chip Swiss Market Index from May 15, the Six Swiss Exchange said on Friday, replacing Syngenta .
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.