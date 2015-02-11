版本:
Glencore to divest Lonmin stake, cut expenditure to counter to weak prices

LONDON Feb 11 Miner and commodities trader Glencore plans to divest its stake in platinum producer Lonmin and to cut capital expenditure this year in response to market volatility, it said on Wednesday as it reported increased copper and coal output.

Like its peers, Glencore has been hit by a rout is prices of commodities such as copper, coal and oil.

The company's shares have fallen by more than 9 percent so far this year.

