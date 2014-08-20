版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 20日 星期三 14:17 BJT

Glencore launches $1 billion share buyback, beats profit forecast

LONDON Aug 20 Commodity trader and miner Glencore said on Wednesday it will launch a share buy-back programme of up to $1 billion as it posted a forecast-beating 8 percent rise in first-half core profit.

Glencore said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation totalled $6.5 billion, beating a company-provided analysts' consensus of $6.3 billion.

London-listed Glencore said last week that it had received $6.5 billion after tax from the sale of its Peruvian copper project Las Bambas to a Chinese consortium earlier this year, boosting hopes of a special dividend for shareholders or a buy-back. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐