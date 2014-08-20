CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Mining giant Glencore makes good on pledge with $1 bln buyback

(Corrects figure to $6.5 billion in paragraph 15)
* First of big miners to return cash to shareholders
* Analyst praises "sensible" buyback plan
* EBITDA up 8 pct to $6.5 bln, beats forecast
* Cuts Koniambo nickel project output estimate
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Aug 20 Commodities group Glencore
became the first of the large miners to honour promises
to return cash to shareholders, announcing a share buyback
programme of up to $1 billion as it reported forecast-beating
first-half profit.
Diversified mining companies have vowed to control their
spending and reward shareholders more after being criticised for
years of squandering money on risky projects that resulted in
multibillion-dollar writedowns as metals prices started to fall.
However, rival BHP Billiton failed to
deliver when it held fire on an expected buyback announcement on
Tuesday, while Rio Tinto signalled a share
buyback could come when it reports full-year results in
February.
Expectation of Glencore making good on its promise was
heightened with this month's completion of the sale of
Glencore's Peruvian copper project Las Bambas to a Chinese
consortium for $6.5 billion after tax, either through a buyback
or special dividend.
Glencore, which completed a record-breaking acquisition of
rival Xstrata a little more than a year ago, is the world's
largest producer of zinc, used to galvanise steel, and one of
the top miners and traders of copper and nickel.
However, while it has noted cost overruns at its Koniambo
project in New Caledonia, it was the balance-sheet improvement
from the Las Bambas sale that allowed it to accelerate the
return of capital to shareholders.
"We said that with the sale of Las Bambas we would return
extra cash to shareholders," Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg
said. "Our focus is on expansion that can generate profit, on a
tidy, neat balance sheet and any excess cash we will give back
to shareholders."
PRUDENCE PRAISED
Set against a market capitalisation of almost $80 billion, a
$1 billion buyout is about half the size of the reward expected
by some analysts, though Investec's Marc Elliott praised the
company for its prudence.
"It would have been brave to make a more material return to
shareholders before the year-end and with uncertain market
conditions," the analyst said.
"This is a very sensible way to do it. It spreads out return
to shareholders over a prolonged period and it doesn't put a lot
of strain on their balance sheet."
After posting an 8 percent rise in first-half core profit,
Glencore said the buyback will be carried out by the end of next
March and any shares purchased will be held as treasury shares.
Chief Financial Officer Steven Kalmin said keeping shares as
treasury rather than cancelling them was more efficient than
issuing new shares for potential acquisitions or for employees
compensation later on.
The London-listed company, which differentiates itself with
a large trading division in addition to mining operations,
posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation of $6.5 billion, helped by a strong performance
from the trading arm.
That topped a company-supplied analysts' consensus of $6.3
billion. The company also declared an interim dividend of $0.06
per share, an 11 percent increase on its 2013 interim payout.
The results however, also detailed issues it faced with the
Koniambo nickel project it inherited from Xstrata, which has
been delayed due to structural problems and energy availability.
The miner said the project's cost had swollen to more than
$7 billion from $6.5 billion and cut the output estimate for the
second time in less than one year to 10,000 to 18,000 tonnes
this year, compared with 49,000-tonne guidance from Xstrata.
"We are sorting out Koniambo, of course its not an easy
asset. It definitely costs a lot more to build than Xstrata ever
imagined and it's definitely more delayed that Xstrata ever
believed ... but we feel confident that we will get Koniambo to
work," Glasenberg said.
Glencore, which reiterated its dislike of "greenfield"
projects, said its focus was on organic growth but would also
consider acquisitions if opportunities arose.
Asked whether it might be interested in acquiring base
metals assets that will form a new mining company that rival BHP
is spinning off and listing, Glasenberg said that thought would
only be "a long time away".
"It's all about value. That company will be spun off and if
people believe it's undervalued it will be an acquisition
target. If it's overvalued, it won't be," he said.
The Swiss-based company said it could also invest in iron
ore in Guinea, home to the disputed iron deposit Simandou, but
only if other companies took on the risk to build the huge rail
line and port required to export the mineral.
On the divestment side, Glencore said it still intended to
sell its stake in South African platinum producer Lonmin
when appropriate.
(Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)