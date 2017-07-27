FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月27日 / 早上6点21分 / 1 天前

Glencore sees rise in H1 zinc output, lowers full-year target

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - Global miner and trader Glencore reported a 13 percent jump in zinc production in its first half on Thursday due to improved mine performances but nudged down its target for the year.

Output for the first six months totalled 570,800 tonnes, up 13 percent on the same period a year ago.

Production guidance for the year was trimmed to 1.13 million tonnes from a previous 1.19 million tonnes. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Sanjeeban Sarkar; Editing by Mark Potter)

