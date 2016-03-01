Glencore takes $5.8 bln of charges, 2015 profit down 32 pct

LONDON, March 1 Miner and commodity trader
Glencore reported $5.8 billion of charges on Tuesday,
mostly due to impairments following a slide in commodity prices,
and a 32 percent fall in 2015 core profit.
Group adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $8.7 billion, Glencore said,
in line with analysts' expectations.
Glencore also said in a statement it was confident of
achieving $4-5 billion of asset disposals during the rest of
2016.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)