UPDATE 2-Glencore to cut more debt as 2015 profit falls 32 pct

By Eric Onstad
LONDON, March 1 Glencore stepped up its
debt reduction plan on Tuesday by promising to offload more
assets to shore up its finances to cope with a commodities rout
that wiped around a third off its 2015 profit.
The Swiss mining and trading house aims to slash net debt to
$17-$18 billion by the end of 2016, $1 billion more than
previously planned. That burden had reached a peak of $30
billion last year, one of the highest levels in the sector.
"That (debt) structure would allow for the resumption of
dividends in 2017 on the basis of what we know today," Chief
Financial Officer Steven Kalmin said.
Glencore suspended its dividend last year after a slump in
the prices of products such as oil and copper took its toll.
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
cut shareholder payouts last month as they braced for
the worst commodities downturn in a generation.
The slide in prices was largely behind a 32 percent fall in
group adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to $8.7 billion, in line with analysts'
expectations.
Glencore differs from other mining groups by having a large
and growing marketing division which is more resilient during
commodity downturns.
Core profit from its trading arm fell only 11 percent while
profit from its mining and industrial business slid 38 percent.
CHINA STEADY
Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said the company was
prepared for further potential drops in commodity markets, but
noted that despite a slowdown in growth in top raw materials
consumer China, Glencore's business was holding up well.
Business in China is rebounding after a campaign against
corruption delayed infrastructure projects last year, he said.
"Our order book in China is good. I think our copper sales
into China are one of the best years we've seen."
Investors concerned about the prospects for a prolonged
period of low prices put pressure on Glencore last year to slash
net debt, resulting in a series of measures including a capital
raising and asset sales. Debt fell to $25.9 billion at the end
of 2015.
Glencore lifted its target for disposals by $1 billion to
$4-5 billion and said it aims to finalise the sale of a minority
stake in its agriculture business in the second quarter.
The shares, which had shot up by about 50 percent this year,
fell 3.5 percent to 129.80 pence by 1356 GMT, underperforming a
1.4 percent rise in the UK mining index.
"I believe the market was looking for more impetus and more
progress particularly with respect to the agricultural stakes
than has been announced this morning," said Ken Odeluga, market
analyst at City Index.
