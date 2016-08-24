Glencore's underlying profit falls, lowers debt target

LONDON Aug 24 Glencore reported
first-half adjusted underlying profit (EBITDA) down 13 percent
at $4 billion, but said it was on track to cut debt through
asset sales and set a new target to cut net debt to between
$16.5 billion and $17.5 billion this year.
It had said in March that it aimed to cut net debt to $17
billion to $18 billion by the end of 2016.
"We have already largely achieved our asset disposals target
of $4-5 billion with a diverse and material pool of asset sales'
processes also ongoing," Glencore's Chief Executive Ivan
Glasenberg said in a statement on Wednesday.
He said an upturn in commodity markets had helped, but the
company remained "mindful that underlying markets continue to be
volatile".
