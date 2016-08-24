UPDATE 2-Glencore's underlying profit falls, lowers debt target

* Coal hedging loss disappoints investors
* Share price falls 5 percent
* Sees more progress on cutting debt
By Barbara Lewis and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON/MOSCOW, Aug 24 Glencore said it
expected to exceed a previous target to cut debt but it took a
nearly $400 million hit from a bad bet on coal and echoed
warnings voiced by mining rivals of volatile commodity markets.
Along with Anglo American, Glencore was among the
companies worst affected by a commodity price rout and has been
among the biggest gainers from a rebound this year.
After more than doubling since the end of 2015, its share
price fell nearly 6 percent by 0948 GMT as analysts focused on
news of a $395 million cost on coal hedging.
They also said they were disappointed a target for full-year
earnings guidance of $2.4-$2.7 billion for its commodity trading
business had not been raised.
Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said the firm was "mindful
that underlying markets continue to be volatile". But the firm
was more than on track to cut debt to strengthen its balance
sheet against any future shocks.
"We have already largely achieved our asset disposals target
of $4-5 billion with a diverse and material pool of asset sales'
processes also ongoing," Glasenberg said.
Ahead of the results, Glencore agreed to sell a stake in its
Ernest Henry copper mine in Australia to Evolution Mining
for A$880 million ($670 million).
The company expects to cut debt to between $16.5 billion and
$17.5 billion this year, better than a previous goal to lower
debt to $17 billion to $18 billion by the end of 2016.
SNAGGED ON THE HEDGE
Glencore stands apart from the other major miners because of
a trading portfolio that can protect it when commodity prices
fall, but not all of its hedges have succeeded.
The firm, which is heavily exposed to coal, reported a $395
million loss on a coal hedging operation when coal prices
unexpectedly rose following Chinese action to address
overcapacity.
Glasenberg told analysts the adjustment was not "a big
deal", but analysts questioned whether a company such as
Glencore should be hedging coal at all.
"Hedging is a justifiable tool for small marginal operators
that need to cover their cost bases. We would not expect the
world's largest seaborne thermal coal producer to be hedging its
product," Hunter Hillcoat, analyst at Investec said.
Glencore maintained full-year EBIT (Earnings before interest
and tax) guidance of $2.4-$2.7 billion for the trading
operations, following a first-half figure of $1.2 billion.
For the company overall, Glencore reported first-half
adjusted EBITDA of $4 billion compared with a consensus of $3.9
billion and 13 percent lower than a year ago.
Analysts say EBITDA, earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation, is a crucial measure of how well
capital-intensive miners are doing at generating returns on
their core operations.
After tax, it announced a first-half net loss of $369
million, down from a loss of $676 million the same time last
year.
