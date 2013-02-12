版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 12日 星期二 15:11 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore's African copper output climbs in 2012

LONDON Feb 12 Glencore : * Industrial growth projects continue to deliver overall volume improvement * Katanga copper metal up 2%, with cathode production up 7%, in spite of

significant disruption from power shortage * Mutanda copper produced up 37% * Aseng oil field ahead of schedule producing 61.7k bbls/day, with alen field

on schedule to start producing in Q3 2013 * Prodeco own production up 1% despite the three month strike at la jagua. the

expansion plan remains on track * Kazzinc 2012 gold production from own sources was 474,000 toz, an increase of

22%
