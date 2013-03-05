BRIEF-Glencore CEO sees opportunities as others shed assets

BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
LONDON, March 5 Glencore : * CEO says engaging with China regulator mofcom on final approval for xstrata
deal, does not have major concerns * CEO will look at combined xstrata, Glencore project portfolio after merger,
favours brownfield, organic growth * CEO says sees deal opportunities as major diversified miners shed assets,
competition for assets "less fierce" * CEO declines to comment on future of xstrata division managers, will have new
structure "immediately" after merger
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Bank of Slovenia holds board meeting.