BRIEF-Glencore CEO sees opportunities as others shed assets

LONDON, March 5 Glencore : * CEO says engaging with China regulator mofcom on final approval for xstrata

deal, does not have major concerns * CEO will look at combined xstrata, Glencore project portfolio after merger,

favours brownfield, organic growth * CEO says sees deal opportunities as major diversified miners shed assets,

competition for assets "less fierce" * CEO declines to comment on future of xstrata division managers, will have new

structure "immediately" after merger