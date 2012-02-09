Xstrata boss faces pressure for better deal

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 9 Xstrata Chief
Executive Mick Davis is facing growing pressure from
shareholders to secure a better deal in the miner's $41 billion
takeover by Glencore, as he begins a transatlantic trip
that could secure or sink the tie-up.
The charm offensive -- a scheduled roadshow after the
miner's annual results -- coincides with mounting opposition
from Xstrata investors insisting they could get a better premium
from Glencore and worried that Davis, set to secure a hefty
retention package and the chief executive role, may not be
pushing hard enough.
Davis, who has led Xstrata for over a decade, will also have
to explain a complex management structure that will see him
effectively sharing the top job with Glencore's Ivan Glasenberg,
and potential duplication further down the chain of command.
"Opposition does seem to be building from the big
institutions, with the exception of Blackrock," said one top-20
Xstrata shareholder, reiterating his view that the terms of the
offer undervalue Xstrata.
A second top-20 investor, speaking on condition of anonymity
pending a meeting with Davis this week, said: "I don't think the
market is in a great mood to see Mick Davis take a large cheque
here. That could be problematic."
BIG PAY DAY
Davis is set to forgo a "change of control" package that
would have seen him take home some 9 million pounds in
guaranteed salary, pension and other benefits, as a result of
the takeover by Glencore, but he is still expected to get a
hefty shares package to ensure he stays on after the deal.
Xstrata's top shareholder Glencore is not allowed to vote on
the deal and top-10 investors Standard Life Investments and
Schroders have said they would reject the bid -- meaning rebel
investors would have to account for just 16.5 percent of
Xstrata's total shares to derail the offer.
Standard Life and Schroders together own 3.6 percent of the
company, but 5.6 percent of the shares needed for approval.
Blackrock is Xstrata's second-largest shareholder after
Glencore's 34-percent stake with a 5.8 percent holding.
Under the present terms, Glencore will issue 2.8 new shares
for each Xstrata share in what it calls a 'merger of equals'.
"I would be surprised if the index investors didn't push for
better terms. They might be passive, but it's a question of do
they want more money or not?" said the second top-20 investor.
"I think Glencore would have half-expected this, and would be
prepared to bump as a consequence."
Glencore is considered to have some room for manoeuvre.
Sources familiar with the matter said any boost would have
to be significant -- lifting the ratio to at least 3 Glencore
shares for every Xstrata share. Others pointed to options
including a special dividend to sweeten shareholders, boosting
value, but keeping ownership levels stable.
"Glencore would have to opt out of the dividend of course,
but it would save face by not altering the ratio," one hedge
fund investor said.
But, with the two chief executives' reputations as tough,
hard-bittern negotiators, shareholders are also pragmatic, and
it may not take much movement on Glencore's part to get a deal.
"As an Xstrata shareholder, would I like a 20 percent
premium? Yes, obviously," said one top-30 shareholder. "Do I
expect to get a 20 percent premium? No."
TROUBLE AT THE TOP?
Glasenberg, Glencore's top shareholder and its driving
force, is set to become number two to Davis, his erstwhile
rival.
The two men get on well and Glasenberg, who has never
relished the limelight, is expected to be happy to have Davis as
the face of the company.
"Despite the column inches, the two actually have a decent
personal relationship," one source who has worked with the two
men said. "And Ivan has what he wanted: access to volumes, which
should make a huge amount of money."
Glasenberg has agreed not to try to change the way the
company is governed for two years. This has left many in the
industry expecting a shake-out after that time.
"If you asked me do I see this structure in place in two
years' time, the answer is no," the source added.