Glencore disputes $157 mln penalty claim by S.Africa's Eskom

JOHANNESBURG Aug 11 Mining group Glencore
is disputing South Africa power utility Eskom's
2 billion rand ($157 million) penalty claim for shoddy
performance and poor quality coal, the company said on Tuesday.
Glencore, which last week put its Optimum Coal Mine in
business rescue because it said Eskom was paying too little for
its coal, also said it supplies the utility with a high-quality
product.
"Optimum is now in business rescue as a result of the severe
financial hardship which it has been suffering as a result of
the Eskom contract," Glencore said in a statement.
($1 = 12.7257 rand)
