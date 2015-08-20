UPDATE 2-Administrators for Glencore South African coal unit suspend supply deal with Eskom

* Glencore's coal mine unit in cash-crunch due to Eskom deal
* Eskom says it will not renegotiate a new contract until
2018
(Adds business rescue team suspend deal with Eskom, comment
from team)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 Administrators for
Glencore's South African coal mining subsidiary
suspended the firm's supply agreement with national power
utility Eskom on Thursday while the mining unit
undergoes a financial rescue programme.
Glencore has said that Optimum Coal Mine, which produces 10
million tonnes a year, is under financial strain because it was
selling coal to Eskom for less than the cost of production.
South Africa's business rescue law, similar to Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection proceedings in the United States, allows a
financially distressed company to temporarily delay creditors'
claims against it or its assets.
Optimum has offered to temporarily supply coal to Eskom at
the cost of production, higher than what Eskom currently pays,
while a new deal is negotiated, V-Squared Business Rescue
Services, the business rescue practitioner, or administrator,
said in a statement.
"We believe that it will be in the best interests of all
parties for a new agreement to be concluded between Eskom and
Optimum mine, because if Optimum mine is forced into liquidation
it will result in interrupted coal supply to Eskom, job losses
and other negative consequences and ultimately could result in
substantially higher costs for Eskom," Piers Marsden, one of the
administrators said in a statement.
The Glencore unit sells half its output to Eskom's
2,000-megawatt Hendrina power station under a supply contract
which is due to run until 2018. Eskom has also complained about
the low quality of coal from Optimum, a claim disputed by
Glencore.
Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said the utility was under its
own financial strain and could only renegotiate the current
contract when it ends in 2018.
"At this stage we cannot make any alterations to the
contract, we have communicated to Glencore that we may
renegotiate in 2018," he said.
Phasiwe said the company would consult its lawyers on the
decision to suspend coal supplies.
Hendrina power station has coal stockpiles for up to 40 days
and will come up with a plan for in case the issue is not
resolved within that time, he said.
Global coal prices have fallen by around 10 percent this
year, partly due to oversupply, extending losses seen since
2011.
Eskom is renegotiating most of its coal contracts and
borrowing money to ease financial pressures as it struggles to
provide enough power to keep the lights on in the Africa's most
advanced economy.
Separately, Glencore, which reported a 29 percent slump in
first-half earnings on Wednesday, said on Tuesday it was
considering closing its South African Eland platinum mine owing
to falling prices.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)