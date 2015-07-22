Glencore to cut 380 jobs at South African coal mine

JOHANNESBURG, July 22 Global mining firm
Glencore said on Wednesday it will cut about 380 jobs
at its Optimum Coal subsidiary in South Africa after the closure
of some operations at the mine.
The Swiss-based company said in January it was planning to
close some of its South African coal mines and laying off
workers due to falling prices.
The planned closure of Optimum Coal mines had initially put
more than 1,000 jobs at risk, but the number was earlier this
month reduced to between 600 and 700 jobs.
"Through various engagements and company initiatives the
impact has been significantly mitigated. Optimum is now
proceeding with the closure of these operations which will
result in the retrenchment of approximately 380 employees,"
Glencore said in a statement.
About 250 employees had opted for voluntary severance
packages and 96 were redeployed to other operations, it said.
South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said earlier
this month it was considering taking legal action to prevent the
job cuts.
The union had also accused Glencore of targeting female
employees for retrenchments but the company on Wednesday
dismissed the allegations as "baseless".
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James
Macharia)