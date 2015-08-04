版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 8月 4日 星期二 14:24 BJT

Glencore starts "business rescue" at South Africa coal unit

JOHANNESBURG Aug 4 Glencore has begun a business rescue process at its South African coal unit due to "unsustainable financial hardship" in supply agreements with power utility Eskom, the company said on Tuesday.

Glencore, which also planned to cut jobs, has been supplying coal to the state-owned utility for less than the cost of production, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐