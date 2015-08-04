Glencore starts "business rescue" at South Africa coal unit

JOHANNESBURG Aug 4 Glencore has begun a business rescue process at its South African coal unit due to "unsustainable financial hardship" in supply agreements with power utility Eskom, the company said on Tuesday.
Glencore, which also planned to cut jobs, has been supplying coal to the state-owned utility for less than the cost of production, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock)
更多 瑞士市场报道
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai