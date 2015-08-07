UPDATE 1-S.Africa's mines minister withdraws suspension on Glencore mine

(Adds details, background)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 7 South Africa's mines
minister on Friday conditionally withdrew his suspension of the
licence for Glencore's Optimum Coal Mine, following
consultations with the firm, his spokesman said.
"The company engaged on the issues of concern which resulted
in the minister suspending their operating licence. There is
consensus to remedy the issues of concern," Mahlodi Muofhe told
Reuters.
Muofhe did not give details of the conditions set for
Optimum Coal to resume operations.
Mines Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi on Tuesday ordered Glencore
to suspend all operations at the coal mine, citing the
"inhumane" way it planned to carry out job cuts.
Glencore said it had complied with all legal requirements
relating to job cuts, including consultation with the government
and unions for an extended period of time.
The company announced in July it would cut 380 jobs at
Optimum and shut part of the mine due to lower coal prices. This
week it said the mine's finances were strained as it was
supplying state power firm Eskom with coal at prices lower than
the cost of production.
Job losses are a politically and socially charged issue in
Africa's most advanced economy, where the unemployment rate
officially stands at about 25 percent - although some analysts
say the figure is higher.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Olivia
Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)