版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 20日 星期一 18:52 BJT

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's NUM says members strike at Glencore coal mine

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG Oct 20 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday its members had downed tools at the Koornfontein coal mine operated by Glencore in a dispute over pay.

The NUM said in a statement the strike began on Friday after talks brokered by a government mediator were deadlocked.

NUM regional secretary Stanley Lebello said around 600 of the union's members were taking part in the strike, which he said was triggered by a dispute over the structuring of packages for employees who face lay offs.

He said the union was also seeking permission to launch protest strikes at other Glencore operations.

Officials from Glencore could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock and David Holmes)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐