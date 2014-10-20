UPDATE 1-S.Africa's NUM says members strike at Glencore coal mine

(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 20 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday its members had downed
tools at the Koornfontein coal mine operated by Glencore
in a dispute over pay.
The NUM said in a statement the strike began on Friday after
talks brokered by a government mediator were deadlocked.
NUM regional secretary Stanley Lebello said around 600 of
the union's members were taking part in the strike, which he
said was triggered by a dispute over the structuring of packages
for employees who face lay offs.
He said the union was also seeking permission to launch
protest strikes at other Glencore operations.
Officials from Glencore could not immediately be reached for
comment.
