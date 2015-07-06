UPDATE 2-South African union may take legal action over Glencore layoffs

(Adds comments from Glencore)
JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers is considering taking legal action against
the government if Glencore cuts over 600 jobs at its
Optimum Coal unit, it said on Monday.
Glencore said last week it would proceed with a plan to
close some of its Optimum Coal operations because of weak
prices.
The Swiss-based company said it would place on "care and
maintenance" some opencast operations, large parts of the coal
processing plants and associated support services at the mine
and would consider reopening them if market conditions improve.
The NUM said in a statement Glencore had, in its view,
failed to comply with its social and labour plans regarding
severance packages and it was therefore up to the department of
mineral resources (DMR) to "enforce compliance".
"We are consulting with our lawyers as to what recourse we
will take against DMR if they fail and Glencore succeeds with
retrenchment," NUM Deputy General Secretary William Mabapa was
quoted as saying.
Glencore rejected the NUM's allegations.
"We have continually engaged with all parties ... in order
to determine whether measures were available to avoid the
closure," it said in a statement. "It was demonstrated during
these sessions that these operations are financially not viable
in the current market conditions and that there are no measures
available to avoid the retrenchments."
The London-listed group said the redundancy packages it
offered were above industry standards and added that Optimum
will also consider redeploying some of the employees to other
parts of the business should jobs become available.
Optimum produces about 10 million tonnes of coal annually,
half of which is sold to power utility Eskom, while
the rest is exported. Officials from the DMR were not
immediately available for comment.
