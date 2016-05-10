Glencore reiterates targets net debt of $17-$18 billion

BRIEF-BKW says Raboud Energie SA and LAMI SA join BKW
* Raboud Energie SA and LAMI SA joined BKW Source text - http://bit.ly/2jmIBkg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS May 10 Glencore on Tuesday reiterated it was targeting net debt of $17-18 billion this year, in line with earlier statements and net funding of $32-33 billion.
In a presentation to a conference in Miami, the company also said it was aiming to complete the sales process from $2.6 billion of asset disposals announced in April this quarter. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 European shares edged higher on Wednesday in early deals, helped by a slew of well-received company results from ASML, Novozymes and Burberry, though shares in Pearson slumped after its update.