Glencore criticised by trade bodies over $2.5 bln share placing

LONDON, Sept 17 British metals group Glencore
made a "serious breach" of shareholder protection
principles in the way it carried out a recent $2.5 billion
equity placing, two trade bodies said on Thursday.
Shareholder pre-emption rights, which give existing
shareholders the first refusal on any new share issue, were not
applied, the Investment Association and the National Association
of Pension Funds said in a joint statement.
"There is no evidence of any suitable consultation with
existing shareholders. This sets a very damaging precedent for
market practices," the groups said.
Glencore had no immediate comment to make when contacted by
Reuters.
