版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 4日 星期三 06:21 BJT

Glencore to sell future silver from Antamina mine to Silver Wheaton

Nov 3 Glencore Plc has agreed to sell future silver output from its stake in the Antamina copper mine in Peru to Silver Wheaton Minerals for $900 million in cash in a so-called "streaming" deal, Silver Wheaton said on Tuesday.

Vancouver-based Silver Wheaton will also make ongoing payments of 20 percent of the spot price for silver for every ounce of metal delivered. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐