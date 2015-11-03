Glencore to sell future silver from Antamina mine to Silver Wheaton

Nov 3 Glencore Plc has agreed to sell future silver output from its stake in the Antamina copper mine in Peru to Silver Wheaton Minerals for $900 million in cash in a so-called "streaming" deal, Silver Wheaton said on Tuesday.

Vancouver-based Silver Wheaton will also make ongoing payments of 20 percent of the spot price for silver for every ounce of metal delivered. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)