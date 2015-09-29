Glencore shares halt slide, broker recommends going private

LONDON, Sept 29 Shares of Glencore
halted their slide on Tuesday after losing around a third of
their value on Monday, with several brokers saying worries over
the commodities and mining company's debt pile were overdone.
The stock was up 3.6 percent at 0713 GMT, at 71.10 pence,
but remains down about 27 percent since Friday over concerns it
is not doing enough to cut its debt to withstand a prolonged
fall in global metals prices.
Analysts at Citi said Glencore should even consider going
private via a management buyout if the market rout continued.
Such a move would allow for easier steps towards a deeper
restructuring in the face of slumping metals prices and could
lead to a subsequent stock-market listing of assets.
"In the event the equity market continues to express its
unwillingness to value the business fairly, the company
management should take the company private, whereby
restructuring measures can be taken easily and quickly," Citi
analysts wrote in a note to clients.
