Glencore to move sugar trade to Rotterdam

June 19 Glencore will move its global
sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an
industry source said on Monday.
The relocation, first reported by Bloomberg, coincides with
the retirement of Glencore's long-standing Global Head of Sugar
Michael Rembaum and follows the company's decision last year to
spin off its agriculture business and sell nearly 50 percent to
Canadian pension funds.
Sugar traders said that Glencore was primarily involved in
proprietary trading in sugar futures and could seek to minimise
activities in areas where margins have been poor, such as
physical trading of raw sugar.
Glencore's share price was up 2.6 percent by 1355 GMT.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David
Goodman)