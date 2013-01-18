版本:
Glencore shares suspended - HKEx

HONG KONG Jan 18 Trading in shares of commodity trader Glencore International Plc was suspended on Friday, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

Glencore said in a statement that the suspension was pending the release of "potential inside information." It gave no further details.

The stock was down 1.05 percent at HK$46.9 prior to the suspension.
