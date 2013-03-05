版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 3月 5日 星期二 08:56 BJT

Glencore shares suspended - HKEx

HONG KONG, March 5 Trading in shares of Glencore International Plc was suspended on Tuesday morning, pending the release of its preliminary results for 2012, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said.

