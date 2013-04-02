版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 2日 星期二

Glencore shares suspended -HKEx

HONG KONG, April 2 Trading in shares of Glencore International Plc was suspended on Tuesday pending a statement on potential inside information, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said, without giving further details.

The stocks was up 1.44 percent prior to the suspension.
