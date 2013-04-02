Glencore shares suspended -HKEx

BRIEF-Frosta in exclusive negotiations to purchase Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
HONG KONG, April 2 Trading in shares of Glencore International Plc was suspended on Tuesday pending a statement on potential inside information, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said, without giving further details.
The stocks was up 1.44 percent prior to the suspension.
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
ZURICH, April 10 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Monday accused Swiss asset manager GAM Holding of not taking its cost-cutting and board proposals seriously enough .
* French nickel firm suspends mining, but keeps smelters going