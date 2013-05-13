版本:
Glencore shares suspended - HKEx

HONG KONG May 13 Trading in shares of Glencore International Plc was suspended on Monday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

The company said the suspension was pending the release of its interim management statement for the first quarter of 2013. No further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by anne Marie Roantree
