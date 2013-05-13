Glencore shares suspended - HKEx

European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
HONG KONG May 13 Trading in shares of Glencore International Plc was suspended on Monday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.
The company said the suspension was pending the release of its interim management statement for the first quarter of 2013. No further details were immediately available.
For a copy of the statement, please click here
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by anne Marie Roantree)
ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, April 10 Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.