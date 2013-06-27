Glencore Xstrata, Tepco settle July coal contract under $90/tonne

PERTH/TOKYO, June 27 Australia's largest thermal
coal exporter, Glencore Xstrata, and Tokyo Electric
Power have settled an annual supply contract starting
July 1 at $89.95 per tonne, industry sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
The July coal contract settlement is around 6 percent lower
than the annual coal contract between Glencore and Japanese
utilities for the financial year beginning April 1, which
settled at $95 per tonne, 17 percent lower than the year before.
Australian coal prices have fallen nearly 40 percent from a
high of around $130 per tonne in 2011 to around $80 per tonne as
weakening demand, especially from top coal consumer China, and
global oversupply of the fuel have weighed on prices.
A Glencore Xstrata spokesman was not immediately available
for comment and a Tepco spokesman said the company had no
comment on the negotiations.