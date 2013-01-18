Glencore pushes Xstrata merger completion back six weeks

European shares supported by oil stocks after US strike in Syria
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON Jan 18 Commodities trader Glencore pushed back the date for completion of its tie-up with miner Xstrata for the second time on Friday, citing lengthy antitrust regulatory processes in China and South Africa.
Glencore said that its "long stop date" for finalising the $33 billion deal was now March 15, six weeks later than the January 31 date it set in December, which itself represented a month extension.
"The parties have agreed the new long stop date in order to give them the flexibility to complete the merger after the release of the preliminary results," the company said in a statement.
Glencore is still awaiting a green light from antitrust authorities in China and South Africa, having already received a conditional approval from European regulators.
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH, April 7 Swiss banks will have to maintain a leverage ratio of 3 percent under draft proposals unveiled on Friday by the finance ministry that will also apply to small banks that have no minimum leverage ratios now.
ZURICH, April 7 FIFA expects widening losses in 2017, world soccer's ruling body said on Friday, as costs linked to its biggest ever corruption scandal and failed investments contributed to a $391 million pretax shortfall in 2016.