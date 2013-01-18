Glencore pushes Xstrata merger completion back six weeks

LONDON Jan 18 Commodities trader Glencore pushed back the date for completion of its tie-up with miner Xstrata for the second time on Friday, citing lengthy antitrust regulatory processes in China and South Africa.

Glencore said that its "long stop date" for finalising the $33 billion deal was now March 15, six weeks later than the January 31 date it set in December, which itself represented a month extension.

"The parties have agreed the new long stop date in order to give them the flexibility to complete the merger after the release of the preliminary results," the company said in a statement.

Glencore is still awaiting a green light from antitrust authorities in China and South Africa, having already received a conditional approval from European regulators.