Glencore, Bloomfield buy Vale coal mine in Australia

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 26 Global mining and trading
firm Glencore Plc and Australia's Bloomfield Group
agreed to acquire Vale's Integra coal mine in
Australia for undisclosed terms, the buyers said in an emailed
statement on Wednesday.
The mine has been in care and maintenance since July 2014,
when Vale said low coal prices meant keeping it open was no
longer sustainable. It is the second coal mine Vale has sold
this month, as it continues to divest non-core assets.
The Integra complex, located in New South Wales in eastern
Australia, neighbors separate coal assets owned by Bloomfield
and Glencore. It produced about 4.5 million tonnes of coal per
year from both its underground and open cut mine before it was
shut.
The mine produces both metallurgical coal used in
steelmaking and thermal, or "steam" coal, used to generate
electricity.
Under the deal Glencore will acquire Integra's underground
operations while Bloomfield will get the open cut mine and the
wash plant and rail loop facilities.
Vale owns 61.5 percent of Integra with the rest of the mine
owned by a group of Asian manufacturers, steelmakers and power
companies, including Japan's Toyota Industries Corp,
South Korean steelmaker Posco and Japanese steelmaker JFE
Holdings Inc.
The transaction is expected to close in the next few weeks,
the statement said.
Vale refused to comment specifically on the deal but said it
was part of a strategy to focus on world-class assets able to
produce large volumes and where costs could be reduced to
competitive levels.
