UPDATE 1-Glencore says Viterra bid gets Canada competition nod

* Glencore to sell off some parts to Agrium, Richardson
* Deal still needs OK from Ottawa, shareholders
WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 4 Glencore International
PLC said on Friday that Canada's Competition Bureau
will not stand in the way of its C$6.1-billion ($6.1 billion)
takeover bid for top Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc.
The Competition Bureau decision removes one of two major
regulatory obstacles to one of the biggest deals in years in the
agricultural sector.
Swiss-based Glencore said in a press release that it
received a letter on Thursday from the bureau, which operates
independently of the government, saying it would not oppose the
takeover.
The deal still needs the approval of the Canadian government
because it is a foreign takeover. It must also be approved by
Viterra shareholders.
Glencore is offering to buy Viterra, which has most of its
grain-handling, processing and farm-supply operations in Western
Canada, and some in South Australia, and sell off some parts to
two Canadian companies, Agrium Inc and privately held
Richardson International Ltd.
Agrium would get most of Viterra's retail agri-products
business, including its 34 percent stake in Canadian Fertilizer,
for which Agrium will pay C$1.8 billion.
Richardson is set to buy 23 percent of Viterra's
grain-handling assets as well as certain processing assets in
North America for C$900 million.
Viterra's shareholders will vote on May 29 at a special
meeting in Calgary, Alberta, on the C$16.25 a share Glencore
offer. Viterra's biggest shareholder, Alberta Investment
Management Corp, and directors and executives have said they
will vote for the deal. Their shares represent 16.5 percent of
Viterra.
Officials with the Competition Bureau and Viterra could not
be immediately reached for comment.