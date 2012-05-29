版本:
Shareholders back Glencore takeover of Viterra

CALGARY, Alberta May 29 Shareholders of Canada's largest grain handler, Viterra Inc on Tuesday voted ne arly 100 percent in favor of a friendly takeover bid by Swiss commodities trader Glencore International PLC.

The deal required approval of two-thirds of the votes cast.

Glencore offered Viterra C$16.25 per share, or C$6.l billion ($5 .9 billion) in March for the company, which owns the biggest share of Western Canada's grain storage and farm supply outlets, as well as nearly all grain storage capacity in South Australia.

