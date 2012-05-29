Shareholders back Glencore takeover of Viterra

BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines qtrly basic income per share C$0.02
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
CALGARY, Alberta May 29 Shareholders of Canada's largest grain handler, Viterra Inc on Tuesday voted ne arly 100 percent in favor of a friendly takeover bid by Swiss commodities trader Glencore International PLC.
The deal required approval of two-thirds of the votes cast.
Glencore offered Viterra C$16.25 per share, or C$6.l billion ($5 .9 billion) in March for the company, which owns the biggest share of Western Canada's grain storage and farm supply outlets, as well as nearly all grain storage capacity in South Australia.
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
* Releases fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Elementia Sab De Cv * Elementia announces fourth quarter 2016 results * Q4 revenue $5.45 billion Further company coverage: