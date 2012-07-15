Glencore takeover of Viterra wins Canada minister's nod

* Takeover likely to be "net benefit" to Canada--regulator
* Approval still needed by China ministry
* C$6.1 billion takeover announced in March
By Rod Nickel and Jonathan Stempel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/NEW YORK, July 15 Glencore
International Plc, one of the world's largest
commodities suppliers, has won a Canadian regulator's approval
for its roughly C$6.1 billion (US$6 billion) takeover of grain
handler Viterra Inc.
Sunday's approval by Canadian Industry Minister Christian
Paradis moves the transaction a step closer to closing, though
approval is still needed by China's Ministry of Commerce.
Glencore in March offered to pay C$16.25 per share for
Viterra, which owns the largest share of Western Canada's grain
storage and farm supply outlets, as well as nearly all grain
storage capacity in South Australia.
The transaction anticipates Glencore's sale of some Viterra
assets to two Canadian agriculture companies, Agrium Inc
and privately-held Richardson International Ltd.
In granting approval, Paradis said the Viterra takeover is
"likely to be of net benefit to Canada."
Paradis also cited commitments that Glencore has made,
including a boost to Viterra's capital spending by more than
C$100 million over five years, work on initiatives with Manitoba
and Saskatchewan governments, and charitable contributions.
Chris Mahoney, director of agricultural products at
Glencore, said the approval "recognizes the long-term benefits
for farmers and Canada."
The acquisition would make Glencore a stronger rival to
agriculture companies including Archer Daniels Midland Co
, Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis
Dreyfus Corp. These companies are sometimes referred
to as the industry's ABCD quartet.
It could also help Glencore, which is based in Baar,
Switzerland, benefit from growing global demand for food,
especially as diets and incomes improve in China and India.
Viterra controls nearly half the grain-handling market share
in Canada, the biggest exporter of spring wheat, durum and
canola.
Glencore anticipates transferring most of Viterra's retail
agri-products business, including a 34 percent stake in Canadian
Fertilizer Ltd, to Calgary-based Agrium for C$1.8 billion.
Richardson, which is based in Winnipeg, would acquire 23
percent of Viterra's grain-handling assets and some North
American processing assets for C$800 million.
Glencore said approval from China is not expected before the
end of July. Canada's independent Competition Bureau has said it
will not oppose the Viterra takeover, but has not ruled on the
transactions with Agrium and Richardson.
In 2010, Canada blocked the roughly $40 billion takeover of
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan by Australia's BHP Billiton
Ltd, the world's largest mining company, because it did
not provide a "net benefit" for the country.